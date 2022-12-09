WINSTON-SALEM – Truliant Federal Credit Union surpassed 300,000 members in November as it continues to celebrate its 70th anniversary in 2022.
The milestone comes during an expansion of member services and enhancement of member experiences.
“We’re proud to recognize this milestone as a product of our member-first mindset in our 70th year as a credit union,” said Todd Hall, president and CEO of Truliant. “It represents the success of multiple generations of employees, and our members’ continued loyalty and trust in the services that we provide.
“Clearly, there is a demand for better banking options in the communities that we serve in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. We will continue to keep a sharp focus on meeting the changing needs of our members.”
Truliant has added more than 100,000 members since 2016.
Truliant is the 98th largest credit union in the United States in terms of assets, according to the Credit Union National Association. In addition to the membership milestone, Truliant surpassed $4 billion in assets in November.
The milestones follow the start of a regional branch expansion in Upstate South Carolina and increased focus on ancillary services in areas including mortgage and insurance, among others, in recent years. To support these areas, and its growing digital and physical footprint, Truliant will open a new Operations Center at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem in 2023.
“As we’ve grown, so has our commitment to bring the finest technology, in-person guidance and development of important relationships with local organizations that help Truliant fulfill the credit union philosophy of people helping people,” Hall said.
As of June 30, 2022, there were 4,853 federally insured credit unions in the United States, with 132.6 million members. Truliant has 35 branch locations in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
