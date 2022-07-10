WINSTON-SALEM – Truliant Federal Credit Union is sponsoring a new personal finance web series, “Money Burst,” featuring Popcorn Finance podcast host Chris Browning.
The web series features short videos with tips and hacks to make managing money easier. The goal is to reach consumers by providing easily digestible information in an entertaining way – primarily in their social media feed. In the series, Browning speaks directly to the audience, offering knowledge and fast takes on how viewers can get their personal finances in order.
“Our mission is to improve lives and one way we do that is through education,” said Chris Murray, chief member experience officer of Truliant. “We realized that in today’s always-on digital world, we had to find new ways to provide education. Having Money Burst show up in social media feeds on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and Linkedin is how we are doing it.”
New episodes air weekly and more than 20 episodes are available. Each is about 90 seconds in length and focuses on a singular idea. Recent episodes include topics including:
• Should I invest my emergency fund?
• How do I build an emergency fund?
• Pros and cons of the “debt snowball” method.
• Try a "no spending" day.
• The best times to use a credit card.
Browning has been working in finance for more than 11 years and providing personal finance advice for more than five years. He started Popcorn Finance in 2017, and more than one million episodes have been downloaded.
“I know what it’s like to struggle with debt and to try and make ends meet each month,” Browning said. “The pressure to reach so many financial goals can be overwhelming and make many of us ignore our money situation. It feels like there is just so much to know.
“It is my goal to be a trusted voice to break down the financial world and help steer you away from the traps and into the life you want for yourself and your family. Money doesn’t have to be complicated and with Money Burst you’ll get straightforward and easy to understand financial information”
Visit truliantfcu.org/moneyburst or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxGW9YssFlezh7-XSXdM3DQ to view the Money Burst series.
