WINSTON-SALEM – Truliant Federal Credit Union has awarded $45,000 in Community Mini Grants to 30 nonprofits, including 11 from Mecklenburg County, to enhance and grow their outreach efforts.
The initiative considers proposals annually that support programming or capacity-building needs. Each selected organization submitted a grant proposal for a project focusing on one of the following areas): community development, economic mobility, financial wellness, or youth and education.
“As a credit union that works to strengthen local organizations, we’re proud to offer support for nonprofit projects that engage the communities where our members live and that serve the common good,” said Atticus Simpson, community affairs director. “It’s amazing to see the high-quality programming and critical resources our community organizations provide through this community-driven grant program.”
The grant program, now in its 13th year, has awarded more than $350,000. Truliant accepts applications from regions where the credit union offers membership in the Carolinas and Virginia. Since its inception, the Truliant Community Mini Grants program has awarded money to more than 250 different nonprofit organizations.
Winners from Mecklenburg County are as follows:
• ANSWER Scholarship, Inc. ($1,500): The funds will support the Mentor for Mom program. This program provides training opportunities for scholars in the program.
• Children’s Home Society of NC ($1,500): The funds will be used for anything that will assist in sustaining and stabilizing families so they are healthy and safe. Such needs include food, clothing, furniture and bill payments.
• Circle de Luz ($1,500): The grant will support Latinas in low socio-economic status schools in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. The program features mentoring and holistic programming to provide academic support, in-school advocacy and a broad range of experiences.
• Families Forward Charlotte ($1,500): The funds support the S.T.E.P.S. program through weekly meetings from six months after graduation to help navigate work and life challenges.
• Florence Crittenton Services of North Carolina ($1,500): The funds will support transportation for clients to attend job interviews. It will also be used for supplies and software for computer assessments and instruction on mock interviews and resume writing.
• Grooming Greatness Foundation ($1,500): The funds will be used to buy course materials and camera supplies to instruct youth.
• Junior Achievement of Central Carolinas ($1,500): The funds will support curriculum training collateral for upper level high school students and direct program marketing with high schools that are aligned with low-to-moderate income elementary schools.
• Matthews HELP Center ($1,500): Funds will be used to help provide short-term financial assistance to individuals and families who are behind on rent/utilities due to job loss, wage reductions or a major medical setback.
• Moms Making Moves ($1,500): Funds will be used to support the group’s meal program, which serves more than 1,100 people each quarter.
• Right Moves for Youth in Charlotte ($1,500): The funds will support virtual delivery of programs and the technology to support those efforts.
• Young Black Leadership Alliance ($1,500): The funds will be used to support student service projects and provide awards and prizes for the most impactful projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.