WINSTON-SALEM – Truliant Federal Credit Union has installed bipolar ionization technology in its heating and cooling units as a COVID-19 preventative measure.
Installations were completed at its headquarters and Truliant Academy facilities in the spring and throughout its branch footprint in June and July.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization have recommended a layered strategy – using several tactics concurrently – to reduce exposures and the spread of COVID-19.
Truliant implements a number of administrative and space controls, wearing masks, frequent cleaning and physical distancing, among others, to reduce transmission.
“Continuous sanitation methods like bipolar ionization can help reduce harmful pathogens from Truliant’s workspaces,” said Chad Frye, senior vice president of facilities and administrative services. “Adding to our already high standards of cleaning and disinfection is a proactive way to show Truliant’s commitment to our staff and members’ health.”
The systems were manufactured by indoor air quality firm Global Plasma Solutions, based in Charlotte.
The technology also works to deactivate harmful substances, break down volatile organic compounds, kill mold spores and bacteria, and eliminate odors.
Other Truliant efforts to improve air quality include using high MERV rating air filters; using increased minimum outside air/economizer settings where possible; and running fans continuously when automated controls are available while buildings are occupied.
