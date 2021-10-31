CHARLOTTE – Tri Pointe Homes announced three new communities are opening soon – Pennant Square, Everton and Forest Lake Townes. All three communities will offer modern townhome living and a low maintenance lifestyle.
“We have big plans for the Charlotte Area, and we are excited to get started with the opening of these stunning communities,” said Gray Shell, Tri Pointe Homes Charlotte’s Division President.
Pennant Square will be the first community to open with virtual model home tours beginning Nov. 6. This urban living opportunity will be downtown Kannapolis’s first townhome community and is an aspect of the larger downtown revitalization project. Units will range in size from approximately 1,723 to 2,226 square feet, with two to four bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 baths and a two-car garage. Pricing is expected to be from the high $200Ks.
Everton in south Charlotte and Forest Lake Townes in Mooresville are expected to open for sale on Nov. 13.
Everton homebuyers will have the opportunity to choose from luxury townhome designs ranging in size from 2,400 to 2,600 square feet with three to four bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a two-car garage.
Forest Lake's floorplans range in size from 1,723 to 1,917 square feet with two to four bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a two-car garage.
On the web: www.tripointehomes.com/nc/charlotte/
