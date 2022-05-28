CHARLOTTE – Learning of travel restrictions being lifted was welcomed news for Key Occasions Travel Group.
The travel agency has seen an uptick in returning clients in need of a break from reality and from masks. Many travelers are taking solo trips after feeling smothered by their families and many travelers are taking advantage of packages and group travel.
“Leisure travel is a form of necessary escapism and now that countries are relaxing their restrictions, everyone wants to venture out,” agency owner Sakeysha Williams said. “Traveling allows you to leave behind the masks, and the hustle and bustle of life and its responsibilities. Taking the time to explore and embrace new destinations is a great form of self-care as it allows you time to relax and recharge.”
Key Occasions has seen a 20% increase in new business since the restrictions have been lifted – even as the costs of rising gas prices are being passed on to consumers.
On the web: www.key-occasions.com
