INDIAN TRAIL – Councilman Jerry Morse said the barracks from his military service seemed to have more room than Bonterra Meadows, a townhome project proposed for 22.5 acres between Bonterra Village and the Monroe Expressway.
The site, located at 6008 Bonterra Village Way, could be developed into 136 townhome units, according to Tom Crouch, a project manager with The Moser Group. Crouch said the project was a “nice walking community” with 12 acres of open space as well as 2,465 feet of walking trails connecting to the neighborhood.
Crouch pitched the idea Aug. 10 during a developers workshop with the council. Such workshops allow developers to gauge the council’s attitudes about a project before they go through the formal rezoning process.
Morse thought there was too much density for such a tight space – especially with the county’s sewer capacity issues.
“Once again, it feels like we have developers coming into town council going from SF-1 (single family low density) to SF-5 (single family high density),” Morse said. “And if y’all know anything about me, you know that that’s not me and that’s not the vision that I have for Indian Trail and that wasn’t what I was elected on.”
Indian Trail will elect three new faces to the council in November since Morse, Mike Head and David Cohn are not running for reelection.
Councilman Todd Barber said the county recently approved a lot of townhomes nearby. Barber is interested in what Bonterra Village residents have to say about being surrounded by townhomes.
Mayor Michael Alvarez doesn’t think you can put anything in the back of the community other than townhomes.
“I have no problem with townhomes in that area,” Alvarez said. “That’s just the way it is. My concern is I don’t particularly care for the design of the way the outside looks in comparison to Bonterra Village. I think that we have taken a downgrade as far as the design goes and the square footage.”
Alvarez would also like to see a berm with some trees since the project is so close to the highway. He threw out the idea of possibly dropping a building from the project to allow more green space.
An representative with the development team told the mayor they would bring a more evolved elevation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.