CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health announced today a $500,000 gift from TowneBank to support underrepresented students who are pursuing careers in health care.
The gift will create scholarships available to incoming students at Carolinas College of Health Sciences, with the goal of increasing the diversity of the student body and ensuring students from disadvantaged backgrounds will have opportunities to pursue their desired profession.
Over the next 10 years, TowneBank will fund $50,000 in scholarships each year.
“We are honored that Towne Bank shares Atrium Health’s commitment to creating a culture of caring, empowering those who wish to learn, and embracing diversity in the communities we serve,” said Hampton Hopkins, president of Carolinas College, which is owned by Atrium Health. “It’s important to ensure a diverse student body that is representative of the patients we treat.”
A public, not-for-profit college, Carolinas College offers a variety of health care studies, such as clinical laboratory science, diagnostic and imaging science and nursing.
“TowneBank believes in the strength of Atrium Health’s educational programming,” said Ted Wolfe, TowneBank Charlotte president. “We are honored to be part of the solution that provides a clearer pathway for marginalized students to improve the trajectory of their careers in the health care field.”
TowneBank’s investment in the scholarship program helps continue the momentum for “Giving Hope: The Campaign for Atrium Health.” The campaign seeks to raise $500 million to create the health system of the future.
“This gift will make a positive impact in our region and hopefully inspire other corporations and individuals to step forward and give generously to support our future healthcare workers,” said Hugh McColl, chair of the Giving Hope campaign.
