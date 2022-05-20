CHARLOTTE – TowneBank has made a $300,000 gift commitment to Central Piedmont Community College to support its Accelerated Career Training program.
Launched in 2018, the program seeks to address the economic mobility challenges many under-employed adults in Mecklenburg County encounter by providing them with short-term training tracks, no-cost job training, and the support services they need to become work-ready in as little as seven to 15 weeks.
Each learning track prepares students for jobs that are available now in Mecklenburg County.
They include commercial driver’s license/truck driving, HVAC, nurse aide and phlebotomy, information technology fundamentals, culinary apprentice, early childhood education and emergency medical technician.
All ACT students are enrolled concurrently in career readiness classes, receive academic and career counseling, attend “Working Smart: Soft Skills for Workplace Success” classes, and have access to a variety of Central Piedmont’s other student services. All program costs, including tuition, fees, books and services are covered for each student as well.
“Our thanks are extended to TowneBank for investing in our ACT program which is designed to help local residents step up from a job and into a career,” said Kandi Deitemeyer, president of Central Piedmont. “Central Piedmont is in the life transformation business and this gift reflects our mission by equipping countless individuals with the skills and knowledge required to lift themselves out of poverty and obtain a family sustaining career.”
As an added benefit, ACT students earn college credits in many of the tracks. These credits will give them a head start should they choose to pursue additional, advanced training or a two-year associate degree.
“The Accelerated Career Training program at Central Piedmont is making an immediate impact on people and families in greater Charlotte,” said Bob Aston, TowneBank executive chairman. “The program enables underemployed and unemployed individuals to take the next steps toward a brighter future through dedicated career tracks, making a lasting impact on the graduate, their family, and the entire community. With our focus on serving others and enriching lives, TowneBank sees a natural fit in supporting this transformational program and helping sustain it into the future.”
The college works with local agencies to identify candidates for the ACT program.
Visit cpcc.edu/programs/accelerated-career-training for more information about the ACT program. Visit cpcc.edu/events/accelerated-career-training-information-session to attend an ACT information session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.