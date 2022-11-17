CHARLOTTE – Towne Insurance Agency announced the acquisition of Lockhart Insurance, a full-service, independent agency in Charlotte.
Lockhart Insurance has a long history of tailoring insurance policies to the needs of their clients – whether it be home, auto or business insurance.
“Lockhart Insurance was launched by my family as the Charles W. Lockhart Agency on July 1, 1972,” said Gregg Lockhart, president of Lockhart Insurance. “For 50 years, we have been dedicated to serving the insurance needs of individuals, families and businesses in Charlotte and we are so excited to take this next step forward in expanding services available to our clients through our partnership with Towne.”
W. Douglas Russell, president and CEO of Towne Insurance, said his firm is excited about growing its presence in Charlotte.
“Lockhart Insurance shares in Towne’s philosophy of serving others and enriching lives,” Russell said. “They have been a fixture in the Charlotte community for decades and have served their neighbors well.”
Towne Insurance strategically partners with select firms that carry strong reputations in their markets and share a similar commitment to exquisite service.
“Lockhart clients will continue to receive the individualized, caring service they have come to expect from the Lockhart team with the addition of the expanded technology, carrier options and services that Towne brings,” said Jim Clement, Towne Insurance president of North and South Carolina.
Since entering the Carolinas in fall 2011, Towne Insurance has completed 10 acquisitions in the region. Lockhart will continue operating under its present name for the immediate future.
