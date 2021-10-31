INDIAN TRAIL – The Town of Indian Trail is gauging residents' attitudes about the types of retail they would like to attract.
In addition to asking people what they would and wouldn't like to see, here are some more questions on the economic development survey include:
- List communities you feel possess a retail mix that would also be successful in Indian Trail?
- Please list local businesses (restaurants, retail, or other) in Indian Trail that are unique and extremely popular. Also, please provide the reasons why you think they are successful.
- What is your vision of retail development in Indian Trail as it relates to the areas of town and the styles of construction?
Visit https://forms.gle/tH9fY3zLjkXqNpSL7. to take the survey.
