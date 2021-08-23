CHARLOTTE – Thoughtful Baking Co. (Mary Jayne Wilson) and The Batch Maker (Cristina Rojas) have teamed up to release a Peach Oatmeal Cream Pie that celebrates North Carolina produce and the end of summer.
Thoughtful Baking Co. highlights the best of local in-season produce with its baked goods and dessert pies. The Batch Maker is well known for its oatmeal cream pies, which was the inspiration behind this pie.
The Peach Oatmeal Cream Pie is made with The Batch Maker’s oatmeal cookies as the crust, then filled with sweetened cream cheese, fresh North Carolina peaches and topped with oat streusel and a mini oatmeal cream pie.
Buy them at the Thoughtful Baking Co. tent at the Uptown Farmers Market (300 S. Davidson St.) on Aug. 28 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until they sell out.
On the web: www.thoughtfubakingco.com
