CHARLOTTE – Thomas & Hutton announced Nestor Hernandez as its new licensed professional engineer.
Hernandez recently passed the professional engineer civil exam and completed the experience required to become an official professional engineer in North Carolina.
Nestor joined Thomas & Hutton’s Charlotte Civil Department as a designer in November 2018.
He has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering technology from UNC Charlotte.
His current projects include the I-85 Commerce Center in Rowan County, I-277 Rail Trail Pedestrian Bridge in Charlotte, Scotland County Incubator Park in Laurinburg and Fire Tower Road Industrial in Rock Hill.
