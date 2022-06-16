CHARLOTTE – Thomas & Hutton Charlotte Region has appointed Emi Boldor as its summer 2022 intern.
Boldor is an intern in T&H’s Charlotte civil department and is entering her second year (a senior by credit hours) at N.C. State University, double majoring in civil engineering and international studies.
Boldor keeps busy on campus as the fundraising director for Engineers Without Borders and is also a member of their Sierra Leone Renewable Energy team, analytics team member for the Engineering Career Fair, logistics committee member for the Krispy Kreme Challenge and logistics committee member for Service Raleigh.
T&H interns support teams on various projects. Interns can apply their skills in site planning or through programs such as AutoCad Civil 3D and the Adobe Creative Suite outside of the classroom in a business setting.
Many current T&H employees began their careers as interns and have advanced within the company.
On the web: www.thomasandhutton.com.
