SAVANNAH, Ga. – August marks Thomas & Hutton’s 75th year in business.
In 1946, the year following World War II, two well-known former Army officers and professional engineers, Hue Thomas, Jr. and Joseph Hutton opened Thomas & Hutton’s first location in Savannah, Georgia. Over the years, the company has grown into 13 offices in 9 regions including Charlotte.
Thomas & Hutton began offering services exclusively related to surveying, wastewater, and water systems. With its incorporation in 1955, Thomas & Hutton increased its services and transitioned into a full-service consulting civil engineering firm. Today, the firm has expanded to provide professional consulting services related to infrastructure and land development to public and private clients in an array of markets throughout the Southeast.
“Thomas & Hutton’s investment over the last 75 years in our employees, technology, and strategic vision has placed us in an amazing position to better serve our clients and the communities where we work and live for the next 75 years,” said Ben Jones, Thomas & Hutton chief operating officer.
