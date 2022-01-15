CHARLOTTE – Scott Guynup, who is executive chef at Cantina 1511’s Park Road Shopping Center location, has partnered with The Southern Comfort Café to prepare Sunday dinner for delivery seven days a week.
Like other popular ghost kitchens, The Southern Comfort Café creates food for off-premises consumption with no brick-and-mortar space, no dining rooms and no servers. Order online only for pick up or delivery.
The Southern Comfort Café’s kitchen specializes in down-home, from scratch Southern comfort food favorites, such as the Classic Chicken Pot Pie, Grannie’s Chicken and Dumplings, and Company Pot Roast.
Main courses can be paired with sides such as Southern Mashed Potatoes, Mac and Cheese and Pineapple Casserole.
Desserts include homemade cobblers and banana pudding.
On the web: www.TheSouthernComfortCafe.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.