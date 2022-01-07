FORT MILL – The Social Cork Wine Bar plans to open in spring 2022 within Gold Hill Crossing, according to MPV Properties.
The Social Cork Wine Bar will combine some of the best artisanal wines from around the world with local favorites in an upscale environment. It is designed as a destination for people looking to enjoy wine, flights and small bites.
The South Carolina wine bar concept has signed to take 1,400 square feet in the center, located at 887 Gold Hill Road at the intersection of Gold Hill and Pleasant roads in Fort Mill. This will be The Social Cork’s first location.
This also marks the third retail tenant to sign on in the newly developed shops building at Gold Hill Crossing. TWF Burgers is under construction now on its space in the building. Saltwater Markets, located directly next to The Social Cork Wine Bar, has been open since the beginning of September.
“We are incredibly excited to bring an elegant yet casual wine bar concept to Gold Hill Crossing,” said Robbie Adams of MPV. “We believe the concept will complement Saltwater Markets and TWF Burgers, as well as bringing more options to the surrounding communities.”
Joey Morganthall and Robbie Adams, of MPV Properties, represented both the property owner and Melony Fiore and James Speelman, owners of The Social Cork. Additional available retail and medical office/office space is being leased by MPV.
