CHARLOTTE – The Snow Legal Group is expanding to Georgia.
The criminal and personal injury firm, which has its main office on Fairview Road, has been operating in the Carolinas for over 20 years. The expansion allows the firm to broaden its reach beyond the Carolinas.
The firm’s managing partner, Kenneth D. Snow, is now licensed to practice law in Georgia and began serving clients in the state this month.
“Increasing client demand continues to drive our firm’s strategic growth and expanding to Georgia was a natural next step as we continue to grow,” Snow said. “This marks a new chapter for our firm and we look forward to helping more clients fight for the justice they deserve.”
Visit https://snowlegal.com/ or call 704-358-0026 for details.
