The Pizza Peel Restaurant, with three locations in the Charlotte area, has released a new cocktail menu that includes new and creative cocktails as well as a Build Your Own section.
Options range from a spicy Mezcal beverage to a color-changing lemonade vodka cocktail.
The Build Your Own cocktail menu allows customers to customize their drinks completely. They can choose to build a Mule, Mojito or Spritz.
This portion of the menu allows the customer to select everything from their liquor of choice to the juices, mixers and syrups.
The menu features house-made ingredients, like the sour mix for its margaritas and the simple syrups that can be found in many of the drinks.
Owner Will Bigham said Pizza Peel is committed to fresh ingredients and new ideas.
“We have so many delicious beers on tap, and we wanted to up our cocktail game,” Bigham said. “I am a huge Mezcal fan, so The Angry Armadillo is a must-try.”
The new cocktail menu is available at all locations. Promotions for the new drinks will run through the holiday season.
Visit tapandpeel.com for details.
