CHARLOTTE – Amy Tribble is returning to The Mint Museum as its new director of corporate relations and advancement operations.
Tribble started her career at The Mint Museum in the mid-1980s as the docent and tour coordinator. She has built a career in development and fundraising, serving most recently as development director for the Council for Children’s Rights since 2015, a role she also fulfilled from 2002 to 2011.
“We are very excited to have Amy Tribble join The Mint Museum, especially as we emerge from COVID and recommit to goals of accessibility, inclusion and serving our community,” said Todd Herman, president and CEO at The Mint Museum. “With her long and distinguished career as a nonprofit fundraiser, she is perfectly suited for the role and to represent the passion and mission of the museum.”
As the director of corporate relations and advancement operations, Tribble will work closely with Chief Advancement Officer Hillary Cooper to advocate for The Mint Museum’s philanthropic endeavors. She will coordinate fundraising strategy and development activities to grow the organization’s base of support. Tribble will also play an instrumental role in communicating and coordinating with other departments to create new funding opportunities to meet The Mint Museum’s immediate needs and long-term goals.
“While the museum has seen incredible growth since my departure in 1988, it has not wavered in its commitment to serve wide-ranging audiences through collections, exhibitions and programs. For me, museums are places of learning, places to ask questions, and a means to understand history, freedom and ourselves,” Tribble said. “It is an honor to return to The Mint Museum, and I look forward to contributing to our community in this role.”
Tribble has always been passionate about the arts. Before returning to the Council for Children’s Rights in 2015, Tribble served as the development director for the Men’s Shelter of Charlotte and as vice president of resource development for the Arts & Science Council. She has also served as an adjunct instructor in the art departments at Queens University, UNC Charlotte and Central Piedmont Community College.
