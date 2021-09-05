GREENSBORO – After Hurricane Ida made its way up the Gulf Coast affecting parts of Louisiana and Mississippi, The Fresh Market reached out to its mission partner, Feeding America, to help communities impacted by the hurricane.
Shoppers in all the company’s 159 stores will have the opportunity to participate in the fundraiser by rounding up their store purchase at the register through Sept. 28.
The Fresh Market will match donations up to $250,000 with 100% of funds collected benefiting Feeding America with 90% redistributed back to local Feeding America member food banks in the affected areas.
The Fresh Market operates five stores in Louisiana.
“We are so grateful for the safety of our team members in Louisiana and pleased that we can join our mission partner, Feeding America, to raise funds and bring more meals to people affected by this devastating hurricane,” said Jason Potter, president and CEO of The Fresh Market. “Our store guests have always been generous in caring for others in the communities we serve, and we welcome them to join us in our efforts to provide meals to the people affected in Louisiana.”
