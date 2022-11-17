BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is celebrating National Soup Day on Nov. 19 with its warm, spicy and hearty Tomato Soup.
Back for the fifth year and available now until Jan. 22, the fast-casual Mediterranean brand’s signature recipe Tomato Soup is scratch-made daily and topped with crumbly Feta cheese and fresh basil.
“We are so excited to bring back the ultimate comfort food to our menu this winter season,” Taziki’s Mediterranean Café CEO Dan Simpson said. “Our iconic tomato soup is a rich yet simple recipe, and our guests love the creaminess and flavors of earthy tomatoes, tangy Feta and sweet basil that pair perfectly with any of our gyros, sandwiches and salads for a fulfilling meal.”
Taziki’s has restaurants in the Providence (7107 Waverly Walk Ave.) and Midtown (205 S. Kings Drive) areas of Charlotte. Visit tazikis.com/location for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.