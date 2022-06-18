Taziki’s launches limited-time Lamb Burger

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Now through Sept. 4, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is partnering with The American Lamb Board to offer a new burger made with 100% American Lamb.
Taziki’s Lamb Burger is made up of two griddle-cooked, seasoned lamb patties on a toasted kaiser bun with feta cheese, sliced tomato, grilled onions and peppers and Taziki sauce.
“We’re excited to put our unique Taziki’s twist on the current lamb popularity boom,” Taziki’s CEO Dan Simpson said. “We know customers are looking for a hearty summer meal, and the Lamb Burger is the perfect comfort food.”
The restaurant has two locations in Charlotte: 7107 Waverly Walk Avenue and 205 S. Kings Drive.
On the web: www.tazikis.com.
