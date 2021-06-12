CHARLOTTE – Allen Tate Realtors and employees contributed $111,000 to local arts and cultural programs and United Way agencies in the Carolinas through its Tate Cares combined giving campaign.
The month-long campaign was held in May.
The Tate Cares umbrella also includes FUNday, an event held each fall to raise money for public education in local communities. In 2020, FUNday could not be held because of COVID-19, but Allen Tate held a special Tate Cares Operation Education campaign that raised $84,000 for public education.
“After taking a break from our annual Tate Cares campaign in Spring 2020, our agents and employees came back strong this year and stepped it up to give back to the communities we serve,” said Pat Riley, Allen Tate Companies president and CEO. “This is a critical time as these organizations and agencies are struggling to resume business operations and help those impacted by the pandemic.
“Giving back is part of our fabric and our family culture,” Riley continued. “We are fortunate to be able to help those less fortunate, and support the vital resources that make up the economic DNA and quality of life of our communities.”
Maggie Evans, director of professional development for Allen Tate Companies, served as company chairperson for the 2021 Tate Cares campaign. Regional Tate Cares campaign leaders were Hilary Broadway, Charlotte; Holly Lindsey, Triad and High Country; Phyllis Brookshire, Triangle; and Virginia Henrie, Upstate.
Allen Tate agents and employees have contributed more than $5.55 million through Tate Cares over the past 24 years.
