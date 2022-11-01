CHARLOTTE – REEDS Jewelers will operate a new TAG Heuer boutique at SouthPark Mall.
The boutique offers shoppers an immersive experience and an expanded selection of watches. TAG Heuer strives to offer a distinct connection to the sporting world, a spirit of innovation with roots in Swiss watchmaking and extraordinary quality.
Customers can try on timepieces inspired by TAG’s alignment with the sports world, most notably motorsports, via its coveted Carrera collaboration.
“We’re delighted to bring this one-of-a-kind boutique to life at such an incredible location,” says Alan Zimmer, president and CEO of REEDS Jewelers. “It’ll be a brilliant way to share the heritage and innovations of the TAG brand with fans new and old.”
