CHARLOTTE – Tacos 4 Life will open its third location in the Charlotte area this fall at 4923 Trojan Drive, auite 110. The new location will be run by local franchisees Chip and Kim Ladigo.
“We are excited to open a third location in the Charlotte area,” said Austin Samuelson, co-founder of Tacos 4 Life. “Our guests in Charlotte have already proven to have a huge heart for helping those in need. We are confident that we can continue to work together as a community to end starvation. Chip and Kim are incredible champions for our mission and care deeply about both the children we are helping and people in their community.”
Tacos 4 Life fights world hunger by donating $0.24 for every taco, salad, rice bowl, nacho or quesadilla it sells, which is equivalent to one meal for a hungry child, to nonprofit partner Feed My Starving Children. This initiative is called Meal 4 Meal by the Tacos 4 Life team.
Since its inception, Tacos 4 Life has donated over 25 million meals and will expand to 26 locations across seven states by the end of the year, including Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas and Tennessee.
“We are so thankful for another opportunity to expand in Charlotte with the mission to end childhood hunger worldwide,” Chip Ladigo said. “I know our guests will continue to come alongside us as we make amazing tacos that help children in need. Tacos 4 Life guests can eat locally while making a global impact every visit.”
Tacos 4 Life is known for its popular menu items including the Korean BBQ Steak, Blackened Mahi-Mahi and Chicken Bacon Ranch tacos. The Tacos 4 Life team plans to expand to new markets in the future and is always looking for like-minded people who are ready to broaden the brand and mission.
Tacos 4 Life will release more information regarding the official opening date of the Steele Creek location at a later time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.