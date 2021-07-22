CHARLOTTE – Blackhawk Hardware has a new store pet.
The store added a 15-foot, 400-pound T-Rex dinosaur from Schleich above its toy section.
Children of all ages are invited to a “Meet the T-Rex” event July 24 from 10 a.m. to noon at 4225 Park Road. Schleich will provide goody bags for the first 25 shoppers to visit the toy section and the store will have fun activities for kids.
Attendees can enter a contest to name the T-Rex for a chance to win a Schleich prize pack and gift certificate to Blackhawk.
The T-Rex was presented to Blackhawk Hardware as the newest flagship store for Schleich, an international manufacturer of hand-painted toy figurines and play sets. Blackhawk is the only flagship retailer for Schleich in the Charlotte area and only the third in the Carolinas.
The giant new T-Rex will have a selfie spot for photos, and the store will carry an expanded inventory of new Schleich animals and other products.
Blackhawk Hardware has been a family-owned hardware store in Charlotte since 1977.
Known for its wide array of lawn and garden supplies, housewares, hardware, seasonal merchandise, paint, electric and plumbing products, Blackhawk Hardware completed a 12,000-square-foot expansion in 2020.
Visit blackhawkhardware.com or call 704-525-2682 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.