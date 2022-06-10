CHARLOTTE – Sycamore Brewing was among five breweries from North Carolina to take home trophies from The Craft Beer Marketing Awards.
The Charlotte brewery won a Platinum Crushie award in the category of Beer Marketing Wild Cards / Most Creative Signage, POS, Brewery Accessories for its Candy Camper Airstream.
The Craft Beer Marketing Awards was established in 2019 to recognize the best in beer marketing. Categories include Best Can Design, Coolest Taproom and Best Website Design.
On the web: www.craftbeermarketingawards.com.
