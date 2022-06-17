INDIAN LAND – Super Chix will lease a 2,868-square-foot space at RedStone, located at Hwy 521 and Hwy 160, according to MPV Properties.
Super Chix serves chicken sandwiches, salads, tenders and premium frozen custard. The fast/casual restaurant is expecting to open its doors in late 2022. This will be Super Chix’s 15th location across the U.S. and its first location in the Carolinas.
“We are incredibly excited to bring a delicious new restaurant concept to RedStone,” said Joey Morganthall of MPV Properties.
Morganthall and Robbie Adams represented the developer and the tenant in this transaction.
Visit www.mpvre.com and www.superchix.com for details.
