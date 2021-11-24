CHARLOTTE – Subaru South Blvd donated 80 blankets, 200 pairs of socks and urgently requested bath towels, wash cloths and bath soap to The Salvation Army Center of Hope on Veterans Day.
This is the second year that Subaru South Blvd has participated in this initiative.
The donation is a part of the Subaru Loves to Help pillar, the community-focused initiative of the Subaru Love Promise, a commitment to improving the lives of those in need and being more than a retailer for the Charlotte community.
This year, Subaru South Blvd along with Subaru retailers nationwide will have donated a total of 100,000 blankets and 50,000 pairs of socks to homeless shelters like The Salvation Army Center of Hope.
Delivering warmth to the Center of Hope on behalf of Subaru South Blvd were Bill Musgrave, Wanda Musgrave, Gary Porter and Whitney Marti. Accepting donations on behalf of the Center of Hope was Melissa Corzine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.