CHARLOTTE – NoDa Brewing Company will serve as the official beer sponsor of Stumptown AC for the fall 2021 season.
NoDa Brewing Company will supply and serve beer at all home games at the Sportsplex at Matthews.
“Soccer and good beer have gone together for a long, long time and we are as happy as ever to welcome NoDa Brewing Company to the Sportsplex at Matthews for the fall season for our adult fans to enjoy, said Fred Matthes, interim president of the National Independence Soccer Association.
NoDa Brewing Company will celebrate 10 years of business this fall. The brewer has expanded to three locations (The OG, NorthEnd and the CLT airport).
“Building local relationships are a vital part of our success in growing strong roots in our community,” said Kaily Ransom, marketing and community engagement director for Stumptown AC.
In 2018, NoDa won the Association of Fundraising Professionals Charlotte Outstanding Small Business of the Year Award on National Philanthropy Day. A donation will be made to Trees Charlotte for every beer sold at the Stumptown AC games.
