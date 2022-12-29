STIR Charlotte raises money for Isabella Santos Foundation

CHARLOTTE – STIR Charlotte raised more than $4,000 for the Isabella Santos Foundation through its November “Cocktails for a Cure” campaign in collaboration with Tito’s.
The restaurant has raised more than $30,000 for the foundation since opening in 2020.
“Service and hospitality are the foundation of the restaurant industry,” said Allen Corey, CEO of SquareOne Holding. “SquareOne believes hospitality should extend far beyond our dining tables and into the communities in which we live. The SquareUp Foundation is doing just that by supporting the mission of the Isabella Santos Foundation.”
STIR’s fundraising for the Isabella Santos Foundation will continue into 2023 through other targeted campaigns.
"Our partnership with STIR Charlotte has been incredibly impactful towards our mission,” said Karen Murphy, director of sponsorships and partnerships at the Isabella Santos Foundation. “Customer service and community service are very important to the whole team at STIR. They have fully embraced ISF and are helping us help kids battling rare cancers. Their donations are helping to give these kids a fighting chance at a healthy and happy life ahead. I hope that makes their team proud every day to come to work at STIR.”
STIR Charlotte is located at 1422 S. Tryon St. Suite 130, Charlotte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.