CHARLOTTE – Steele Creek Modern Dentistry is accepting adult and pediatric patients.
Dr. Paul Gebhart and Ali Shahrestani opened the doors to the practice Dec. 14. It provides patients modern dentistry with advanced, proven technology, including the Epic health records system that integrates a patient’s acute, primary and dental health history all in one place; CEREC CAD/CAM same-day crowns; cone beam computed tomography and digital X-rays; soft tissue diode lasers; salivary diagnostics; and the VELscope oral screening system to help detect oral cancers.
The Smile Generation-trusted dental practice offers patients a wide range of specialty services under one roof, such as oral and maxillofacial surgery, dental hygiene and teledentistry.
“We offer advanced, modern dentistry in a relaxed, caring atmosphere,” Gebhart said. “Our philosophy is to treat our patients like our own family. That’s why we treat you with gentle, friendly care and offer you prompt appointments to respect your time. We strive to make your visit comfortable, and to give you a healthier, more attractive smile.”
Steele Creek Modern Dentistry is located at 2114 Freeman Park Drive.
On the web: www.steelecreekmoderndentistry.com
