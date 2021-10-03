CHARLOTTE -- Eligible residents are able to register for the COVID-19 booster shot at StarMed Healthcare vaccination sites.
If the eligibility requirements are met, residents can receive the shot at Charlotte locations, including Tuckaseegee (4001 Tuckaseegee Road), Mecklenburg East (5344 Central Ave) or Bojangles Coliseum. Visit www.starmed.care for more locations.
No appointments are necessary and walk-ins are welcome at all locations. StarMed sites are open evenings and weekends.
In order to be eligible for the COVID-19 booster you must be:
● Age 65 or older
● Age 18 to 64 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions
● Age 18 to 64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting
● Residents aged 18 years and older in long-term care settings
● Immunocompromised In order to receive the booster you must have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with your last dose having been more than six months before the date of your booster shot. Immunocompromised patients may receive a booster shot as soon as four weeks after a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
All appointments can be made at starmed.care/vaccine. All doses of the vaccine are free
StarMed has administered half a million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since January.
