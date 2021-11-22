CHARLOTTE – StarMed Healthcare and Keith Clinic Estramonte Chiropractic will continue its annual tradition of giving back to the community by distributing 1,000 family meal bags on Dec. 11.
Distribution will begin at 9 a.m. at four StarMed Healthcare and Keith Clinic Estramonte Chiropractic locations in Charlotte and continue while supplies last.
The free event, in partnership with Compare Foods, will be drive-thru. Each vehicle will receive one meal bag, and only drive-thru vehicles are eligible.
“We are honored to give back to the community that we serve,” said Michael Estramonte, StarMed Healthcare CEO. “We are thrilled to spread warm wishes for families during the holiday season. These gifts will hopefully create smiles and happiness as we all celebrate together.”
Children at the event will receive reindeer antlers to wear, and free candy canes. Each meal bag will contain a can of green beans, a can of corn, a box of stuffing, a package of mashed potato mix, one canned chicken, a box of macaroni and cheese, and a can of mushroom soup.
The family meal bags will be distributed at these four StarMed Healthcare/Keith Clinic Estramonte Chiropractic locations in Charlotte: West (4016 Triangle Drive), South (7001-A South Blvd.), North (402 E. Sugar Creek Road) and East (5344 Central Ave.).
