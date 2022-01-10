CHARLOTTE – StarMed Healthcare, partnering with Charlotte Area Transit System, is relocating its COVID-19 testing and vaccination location in the Starmount neighborhood to the CATS Archdale light rail Park and Ride at 6230 South Blvd.
The move, which covers just under one mile, will happen Jan. 11.
StarMed’s operating hours at the new location will remain the same (9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday).
StarMed Healthcare is making the move to alleviate traffic and security issues that affected its initial location in the Starmount neighborhood, which opened last month. The new location at the Archdale light rail station will have added security personnel and enhanced traffic control, to help with the high demand for COVID-19 testing seen throughout Charlotte.
“We are proud to partner with CATS to offer patients an improved option for testing and vaccination,” CEO Michael Estramonte said. “The Archdale location will allow us more space and our upgrade in safety and traffic control will help with the huge increase in demand we’ve seen for testing in the past month. StarMed will continue working to make every patient’s experience as fast and efficient as we can.”
StarMed offers testing to people of all ages. There is no cost to the individual, with or without insurance. Patients don’t need a referral and walk-ups are welcome.
