CHARLOTTE – StarMed Healthcare and Black Business Owners of Charlotte will host a Juneteenth Buy-Black Fest to generate revenue for Black-owned businesses.
The family festival, from 2 to 8 p.m. June 19 at 4108 Triangle Drive, will include a kids’ fun zone, several food trucks, retailers and desserts. DJ Jo Dolla (Josh Rogers) will provide music. Admission is free.
Black Business Owners of Charlotte empowers business owners with the resources needed to sustain a lucrative business, while inspiring them to reach back and uplift their communities. It has hosted more than 100 major events and drives about $9 million annually to black-owned businesses and the Charlotte community.
“BBOC has adopted a model that has resulted in sustained economic impact, listen to the needs of Black-owned businesses and our community, partner with local stakeholders like StarMed Healthcare, and serve by creating community-focused programs, events and initiatives,” said Cathay Dawkins, founder and executive director of Black Business Owners of Charlotte.
“We’re excited to partner with BBOC for this important, fun Juneteenth event,” StarMed CEO Jim Estramonte said. “Our organization is honored to give back to the community that we serve. BBOC is helping strengthen local Black-owned businesses and has been instrumental in growing awareness and the economic impact these events generate.”
StarMed Healthcare has urgent care and family care clinics in west Charlotte (4001 Tuckaseegee Road, next to the festival) and 5344 Central Ave. StarMed also provides mobile COVID-19 testing and treatment.
