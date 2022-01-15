CHARLOTTE – StarMed Healthcare announced Jan. 15 that it will close all locations in Charlotte on Sunday, Jan. 16, due to the incoming winter storm.
StarMed's testing location in Jacksonville (1146 Gum Branch Road, Suite 122), is scheduled to be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday since the town is expected to receive rain rather than snow or ice.
Our testing lab will remain open and operational throughout the weekend along with its patient call center (704-941-6000).
