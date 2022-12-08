CHARLOTTE – ERA Live Moore Real Estate announced Broker and Realtor Zach Stamey is rejoining the company as an affiliated agent, continuing to serve buyers and sellers throughout the Charlotte and Lake Norman markets.
“I am so excited to have Zach Stamey back with the Cornelius Office,” said Barry Draughon, broker-In-charge of ERA Live Moore’s Cornelius office. “What an example of hard work, dedication and consistency to his craft. Zach is the epitome of a top producer.”
Tania Moore, qualifying broker and owner of ERA Live Moore described Stamey as an award-winning veteran agent who is highly respected in the industry.
“He brings credibility and leadership to the markets he serves,” Moore said. “He is passionate about providing the highest level of service to his clients and sharing the local knowledge and valuable insight he has gained throughout his real estate career.”
