CHARLOTTE – Spectrum announced a donation of $1,000 to Freedom Within Walls, a nonprofit aimed at ending childhood hunger and providing enrichment programs for those impoverished.
Funding provided by Spectrum will support feeding children nutritious meals after school and on weekends.
The donation was part of the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants. The program has provided funding to 293 nonprofits in 31 states throughout the company’s service area since 2019.
Awardees are nominated by one of the company’s 96,000 U.S. employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.
“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said Michael Williams, Spectrum area vice president, field operations. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America.”
