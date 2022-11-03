CHARLOTTE – Spectrum announced a donation of $1,000 to Fixin it for Christ.
Funding provided by Spectrum will help the organization provide needed repairs to homes - making the homes more secure and stable, safer and healthier for those in the community unable to afford the improvements themselves.
“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said Michael Williams, Spectrum area vice president, field operations. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America.”
Spectrum Employee Community Grants has provided funding to more than 335 nonprofits in 31 states throughout the company’s service area since its inception in July 2019.
Recipients deliver critical social services, helping underserved residents meet basic needs, including food, shelter, clothing, job training and neighborhood safety. Each awardee is nominated by one of the company’s 93,000 U.S. employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.
More information on Spectrum’s philanthropic initiatives, including Spectrum Employee Community Grants, is available here.
