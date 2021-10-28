CHARLOTTE – Spectrum plans to move its growing retention representatives team into a new Charlotte call center in early November.
Spectrum will open the new call center at 8336 Forest Point Blvd. as it continues to seek 200 representatives, part of 360 new positions announced earlier this year. Representatives handle calls from existing customers with Spectrum Internet, TV, Mobile and Voice services from across the company’s 41-state service area.
“It’s great to see that Spectrum has elected to expand their call center in Charlotte,” state Sen. DeAndrea Salvador said. “This points to our city’s business-friendly environment, talented workforce and Spectrum’s commitment to this area.”
All the new roles offer hourly wages of at least $18 an hour, as part of Charter’s commitment to a $20 minimum starting wage in 2022. Representatives who reach their targets can earn more than $50,000 annually; top performers have even higher earning potential. Along with highly competitive wages, Spectrum provides comprehensive health benefits, and for the past nine years, has absorbed the full annual cost increase of medical, dental and vision coverage. The company also offers a market-leading retirement plan, with a 401(k) that matches the first 6% of employee contributions, plus a Retirement Accumulation Plan with an additional 3% company contribution, for which most employees are eligible. And Spectrum employees can receive up to $5,250 per year in education assistance, as well as complimentary and discounted Spectrum services.
“Our retention team plays a vital role in retaining customers and ensuring they have the right package of Spectrum services to meet their needs,” said Clyde Swain, vice president of residential sales at the Charlotte center. “Our new call center will provide an outstanding working environment as we rapidly expand these growth-potential career opportunities.”
Potential employees should have a high school diploma or equivalent, with previous sales experience preferred. Candidates may be asked to complete a drug test, education verification and criminal background check. Candidates are asked to apply online at Spectrum’s career site and complete the Virtual Job Trial.
