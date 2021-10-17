CHARLOTTE – The Beatties Ford Road Vocational Center has received $50,000 through Spectrum Community Assist.
Spectrum's five-year, $30 million philanthropic initiative is designed to local community centers and invest in job training programs in rural and urban underserved communities where the company operates.
“Their commitment will make a huge impact not only within the Beatties Ford Road Vocational Trade Center but our local communities throughout the Charlotte area,” said Frances Hall, executive director of the Beatties Ford Road Vocational Trade Center.
The center will use the $50,000 for renovations and job training programs designed to provide students who are unemployed, underemployed as well as at or below the poverty level with skills in traditional and non-traditional trades.
Spectrum will also offer the center its 1 Gig service, at no charge, for the life of the program and donate 25 new laptops to support its training and technology programs.
“Community centers like Beatties Ford Road Vocational Center are hallmarks of our neighborhoods, where people go for support, shared experiences and develop new job skills or find new employment,” said Rhonda Crichlow, chief diversity officer for Charter Communications, which operates Spectrum products. “Through our partnership with Beatties Ford Road Vocational Center, Spectrum Community Assist will help the center provide essential employment training and resources to help the greater Charlotte area in a safe and revitalized physical space.”
