CHARLOTTE – Spectrum has awarded Urban League of Central Carolinas with a $20,000 Spectrum Digital Education grant for digital literacy training for Charlotte-area youth and seniors.
The grant is part of the broadband connectivity provider’s six-year, $8 million commitment to promote digital education and broadband technology in communities across the country.
Urban League of Central Carolinas will use the funding to expand its League Up initiatives and Project Ready RISE that work to close the digital divide through training and skill development programs and prepare youth and adults for college and careers.
The $20,000 grant is the second Spectrum Digital Education grant for Urban League of Central Carolinas, bringing total Spectrum support for the organization to $50,000 over the past three years.
“In our online world, digital skills are critical to navigating everything from finding a job, to going to school, to buying groceries – yet too many families still have not adopted internet at home,” said Rahman Kahn, vice president of community impact for Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand of internet, mobile, TV and voice services. “As one of the largest internet providers in the U.S., Spectrum is committed to supporting local initiatives like ULCC that promote digital literacy and inclusion and help educate to community members in Charlotte about the value of adopting broadband in their lives so they can succeed in today’s connected society.”
Urban League of Central Carolinas is one of 47 nonprofits that Spectrum is supporting through its 2022 Spectrum Digital Education grant program.
