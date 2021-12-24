Spectrum awards $10,000 to Block Love Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – Spectrum announced a donation of $10,000 to Block Love Charlotte, as part of its national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.
Block Love Charlotte provides meals and daily essentials to the houseless community. The organization also assists with providing temporary shelter for people experiencing homelessness including pregnant women and those with severe health issues.
Spectrum Employee Community Grants has provided funding to 293 local nonprofits in 31 states throughout the company’s service area since its inception in July 2019.
