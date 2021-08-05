CHARLOTTE – Spectrum has donated $1,000 to BAPS Charities of Charlotte as part of the company's national community philanthropic program.
BAPS Charities serves individuals, families and communities in five key areas: community empowerment, educational services, environmental protection and preservation, health and wellness, and humanitarian relief.
Funding from Spectrum will support the charity's COVID-19 relief efforts.
The donation was made through Spectrum Employee Community Grants. The program has provided funding to more than 250 nonprofits in 30 states throughout the company’s service area since its inception in July 2019.
Recipients deliver critical social services and help underserved residents meet basic needs. Each awardee is nominated by one of the company’s 96,000 U.S. employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.
“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said Shannon Atkinson, Spectrum regional vice president, field operations. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America.”
