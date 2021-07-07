PINEVILLE – After several months of construction, Spare Time Entertainment will open its 16th location in August within the old Dick’s Sporting Goods building across from the Carolina Place mall.
The 50,000-square-foot building at 9600 Pineville-Matthews Road will feature 14 bowling lanes with theater-sized HD video walls; a laser tag arena with music, fog and special effects; a 10,000-square-foot game room with over 80 of the hottest arcade games and a prize store; and two escape room adventures.
The Mind Game Escape Rooms will provide interactive fun for groups of friends, families and coworkers. Groups will have an hour to discover clues and solve secret puzzles in order to accomplish the mission
The center will also feature a full-service restaurant and bar with a chef-inspired menu selection filled with indulgences like signature burgers, pizza, hand-breaded chicken and weekly specials.
A private bar, couches and six bowling lanes will be part of an upscale Elite Suite private event space, where guests can relax in the comfy décor and experience a new way to party.
“We offer something for everyone,” said Heather Provost, vice-president and chief operating officer at Spare Time Entertainment. “Spare Time’s family-friendly environment is a place to bond. Whether you’re planning to host your child’s birthday party, corporate executives, girl’s night out or a school spirit night – events are our specialty.”
On the web: www.sparetimeentertainment.com/pineville
Spare Time Entertainment is seeking candidates for more than 250 competitive-paying positions. Qualified candidates should apply online at www.sparetimepineville.com or visit the website for job fair locations and open house interviews.
