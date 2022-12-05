CHARLOTTE – Space Craft, the team behind The Joinery, a “trail and transit-focused" development, plans to develop boutique apartment buildings in the NoDa and Belmont neighborhoods in spring 2023.
Space Craft is creating a network of mixed-use buildings to collectively make the Mill District walkable, convenient and vibrant with urban life for a diverse set of residents and neighbors.
Millhouse, located at 1115 Seigle Ave., includes 28 units, most of which are two and three-bedroom apartments. Millhouse is rooted in the quiet and tree-lined Belmont neighborhood, with three distinct and contextual facades. Its name and architectural profile pay homage to Charlotte’s heritage millhouses, while its interiors are sleek and modern. It's designed with Charlotte's young professionals and families in mind.
Inkwell, located at 724 E. 36th St., includes 65 units and three retail storefronts inspired by the neighborhood's artistic history. In the heart of NoDa, residents will find sophisticated spaces, penthouse units and street-level retail.
Space Craft has built these apartments with sustainability in mind. Both developments are rooftop solar-ready and offer building-wide composting. In addition to resident parking, both projects offer proximity to the Blue Line light rail and Cross Charlotte Trail.
"Charlotte is a fast-growing and popular place to live and our goal is to create distinctive living spaces for those who want to be part of vibrant, walkable communities," CEO Harrison Tucker said. "We want to attract passionate forward-thinking residents who share our values and care about sustainable and responsible urban growth."
