LEXINGTON, S.C. – Southeastern Freight Lines has promoted Chad Thomason to service center manager in south Charlotte.
Thomason first joined the Southeastern team in 1997 as a freight handler at the Greenville service center and later transitioned into the role of weight and inspection inspector. Since then, he has served in a variety of leadership positions during his time with the company, including inbound and pickup and delivery supervisor, assistant service center manager, pickup and delivery operations manager and, most recently, service center manager in Fayetteville.
“Chad has a proven track record of leadership and his more than 20 years of service to Southeastern demonstrate his commitment to living out our core values,” said Kim Shore, regional vice president of operations. “With his expertise in service center operations, we’re confident that he’ll bring out the best in our associates at the south Charlotte service center.”
Thomason, along with his wife, Katee, and their three daughters are excited to relocate to Charlotte and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.
