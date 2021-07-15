LEXINGTON, S.C. – Southeastern Freight Lines has promoted Brandon Graham to the role of service center manager in south Charlotte.
Graham has more than six years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the West Atlanta service center in Georgia as a front line leader. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including outbound supervisor, operations manager, assistant service center manager and, most recently, service center manager in Montgomery, Alabama.
“Brandon is a confident leader that values the usefulness of a positive, inclusive work environment in promoting productivity and innovation,” said Kim Shore, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “We look forward to bringing his unique perspective and team mindset to the existing work culture at the south Charlotte service center.”
Graham, his wife, Kalyn, and their two sons are excited to relocate to south Charlotte and continue serving the Southeastern team.
